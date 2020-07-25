|
JOHN BEDFORD GILLESPIE, B.A., L.L.B., Q.C. After 93 years well lived, John died peacefully at his home in Toronto on July 20, 2020, with his family at his bedside. He was predeceased by his parents, Major John K. Gillespie and Mary (Simpson) Gillespie; his siblings, Rupert Oakley (killed at Dieppe in 1942), Helen Oakley Dance, and Cynthia Oakley Adamson; his wife, Harriet (née Morton) of Nova Scotia, with whom he shared a long and happy marriage of 55 years; and his son, John (Jay) D. H. Gillespie. He leaves behind his beloved Win Barclay with whom he enjoyed 16 happy years; his daughters, Joan Pottinger (Andrew) of Vancouver, Jill Gillespie of Australia, Susan Nicholas (Paul) of Ottawa; and daughter-in-law, Lili Gillespie of Toronto. He also leaves behind eight loving grandchildren and two great-granddaughters. John was born in Toronto on September 21, 1926 and he was educated at Upper Canada College, graduating in 1944, and at Trinity College, University of Toronto (4T8). While at university he was an active member of the Kappa Alpha Society. His life-long dedication to KA was inspired by his older brother, Rupert, and continued through to his son, Jay. He went on to attend Osgoode Hall Law School, and was called to the Bar of Ontario in 1951. John enjoyed a distinguished law career, which began at the Toronto Board of Trade. He continued on to develop a full and varied corporate law practice at Fraser & Beatty, now Dentons, where he practiced for forty years. One of the highlights for John was teaching at the Bar Admission Course where he had the opportunity to share his knowledge and experience. Throughout his life, John truly enjoyed his time spent at numerous clubs, both business and recreational, with most of which he had a life-long association. His time at the University Club included business lunches and lunchtime squash games, which over the years turned into the book club and lunches at the roundtable with his close circle of friends. At other times you could find John on the golf course at The Toronto Golf Club - shooting straight, but short! Outside of work, countless hours were spent with family and friends playing tennis and squash at the Cricket Club and latterly at the B&R. His happiest times came in summer when he could escape to the cottage with family to Muskoka, which he believed was the most beautiful place on earth. His love of Muskoka began with summers on the Crag until he was finally able to acquire his beloved Helen Island on Lake Rosseau, where he spent every summer. There, he could be found playing tennis and golf at the Country Club or relaxing in the hammock, having sing songs or listening to jazz on the verandah with scotch in hand at cocktail hour or sitting on the rocks watching the "glorious" sunset. Anyone who knew John would know how jazz music was such an essential part of his very being (as long as it was produced between 1925-1945!). His affection for jazz was inspired by his well known sister Helen, through whom he had the privilege of meeting such famous band leaders as Benny Goodman and Duke Ellington and their talented musicians. His knowledge and collection were extensive and enviable. John was knowledgeable, learned and well-read with an avid interest in history and politics. He was an exceptional man of high integrity and set an example for all. He knew how to appreciate the small things in life and never took anything for granted. "Isn't Life Grand!" A special thanks goes to Sam Santos, who cared for John over the last 10 months. A private family graveside service has been held. A party to honour John will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Norval Outdoor Educational Centre at Upper Canada College. Please visit http://giving.ucc.on.ca/inmemoryjohnbgillespie. For condolences, please visit https://www.legacy.com/obituaries/theglobeandmail.
Published in The Globe and Mail from July 25 to July 29, 2020