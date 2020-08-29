JOHN BERESFORD AUSTIN August 27, 2020 John passed away Thursday, August 27th in the company of his daughter Alice at North York General. John was the son of the late Allan McNiece Austin and the late Alice (Dickinson) Austin. John was predeceased by his lifelong love, Marjory, his brothers James and Allan (Mac), and survived by his brother Richard, his adoring children Janet (Jim), Alice (Jan), and David (Glyn), his cherished grandchildren David (Allison), Laura (Nicolaas), Nicole (Fabrizio), Robin (Steve), Mary (Matt), and Katey, and his great-grandchildren Allegra, Cristiano, Bianca, Cameron, Sylvie, Joel, Evan, and Margot. Lest we not forget his great-grand dogs Walter and Rex. John lived a full and long life, just shy of 94, dedicated to family, friends and business pursuits. His childhood life in Chapleau framed his early years, generating a lifetime of "tall tales from the north" and forming his initial plan to carry on in the family lumber business. Attending Trinity College School and meeting Marjory changed all that and Toronto and Vancouver became his home bases where he entered into a long career in the sign business at Neon Products and ultimately retired from a second career in the investment business at RBC Dominion Securities. John and Marjory shared a wonderful life of entertaining family and friends, travelling the world with friends, and spending many summers at Pointe au Baril with the family. Throughout his life, John dedicated much of his service time to the Rotary Club of Toronto where he was elected President in 1983. He played a decent game of golf at Rosedale Golf Club and although curled for many years at the Granite Club was noted latterly as the first arrival every morning at the Granite's fitness center. A very special thanks to the compassionate and capable team of medical personnel at Amica Bayview Gardens for their ongoing care of John. A private family service and internment will be held, and a celebration of his life will be scheduled later. In lieu of flowers, donations would be greatly appreciated to the SickKids Foundation, North York General Foundation, or a charity of your choice.



