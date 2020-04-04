|
|
JOHN BLASKO John Blasko, Lieutenant Colonel (retired), Canadian Military Engineer, Kente Kiwanis, passed away at the Ottawa Civic Hospital with his children by his side on Friday, March 20, 2020 at the age of 85 years. John was the beloved husband for 58 years to Olga Blasko, who predeceased him in 2016; the cherished father of Debbie Derbach and her husband Bernard, Jim Blasko and Sue Blasko, John and his wife Margo, and Darlene Quinn and her husband Pete. He will be sadly missed by his grandchildren, Elyshia, Jennifer, Taylor, Jordan, Matthew, and Meghan, and his first great-grandchild, McKenna. John was predeceased by John Quinn, who was not only his grandchild but his friend. John is survived by his loving sisters, Mary and the late Steve Salmers, Anne and the late Fred Fernley, and Olga and Ron Boltz. John was predeceased by his sister, Natalka and brother, Bill. A celebration of life will be held at a later date and his family would appreciate that you think of him kindly and if you are so inclined, consider donating to the Ottawa Civic Hospital, who provided him with excellent care. An online guest book is available for condolences at www.beechwoodottawa.ca
Published in The Globe and Mail from Apr. 4 to Apr. 8, 2020