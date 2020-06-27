|
JOHN BOWES It is with sadness that we announce the passing of John on June 24, 2020, after a lengthy illness at the age of 88. John was born in Halifax, the son of Gordon and Nita, and younger brother to Hilda. He obtained his B. Comm degree from Dalhousie University and was hired on the spot by Imperial Oil at a recruitment event for graduates. At the age of 20, he moved to Sarnia, Ontario to start his new career. John was predeceased by his wife, Patricia in 1995. They met in Montreal as children when John visited his cousin Elizabeth every summer, who was the next door neighbour of Patricia. John and Patricia married in May 1956, set up home in Sarnia, then relocated to Toronto and raised their four children - Susan, Peter, Pamela, and Jamie. John was predeceased by his children, Susan, Peter, and Jamie, a great loss for John to endure. John's life centred around his family, many happy years at his cottage on Kennisis Lake, a life-long career at Esso, travelling, curling, sharing life with his vast circle of friends, hosting many parties at his retirement home for neighbours and over 60 years at his church. At this time, John is survived by his daughter, Pamela; her spouse, Margaret; daughter-in-law, Jacqueline; two grandsons, Ridley and Mercer; and step-grandchildren, Karissa and partner Trevor, Brandon and fiancée Joan, and Justine and partner Hudson. John is also survived by his nieces, Carol Ann and husband Doug and Barbara, as well as cousins, Elizabeth and Beverley. There have been countless friends and professional who have supported John in his times of happiness, grief, and declining health. The recent death of his son Peter was a significant loss, and so many people were there to care for him during his time of need. You all enriched his life and he enjoyed your friendship. Special thanks to great friends Bill and Shirley, Esso pal Bob, and neighbour Gil. Thanks to all the staff at Scarlett Heights, especially Kari, Dorothy, reception and dining staff and all caregivers for their wonderful help, plus his neighbours Joan and Ken. John enjoyed his special friendship in later life with Dodie and her family. Lastly all his devoted friends at St. John's, including Rector Drew and wife Carolyn. Thank you to his physicians and the wonderful D3 staff at Providence Healthcare who provided care and support. Thank you to daughter-in-law Margaret who provided excellent support as a special friend and football buddy. At this time, a private burial will be held for family. Once restrictions are lifted, a fitting service and celebration of life will be held. Donations in John's memory can be made to St. John's York Mills, Providence Healthcare or a charity of your choice. Rest in Peace John, Dad, Papa - a life well lived.
Published in The Globe and Mail from June 27 to July 1, 2020