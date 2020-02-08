|
JOHN BRADFORD BURGHARDT, JR. 80, of Toronto died peacefully and surrounded by family on January 30, 2020. Gifted as a writer and creative thinker, John's work as a Creative Director took him from Madison Avenue to Milan, Italy and finally to Toronto, Canada. He particularly enjoyed his work with Jim Henson and the Cookie Monster. In the true sense of the word, he was devoted to his family and friends, his alma mater Williams College, as well as to his volunteer work dispelling the stigma of mood disorders, and other creative projects. A fun-loving individual, John could often be found on a golf course, traveling the world, listening to jazz or watching a ball game. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Nancy Lane; his daughter, Rebecca; and his sister, Cynthia. He is survived by his loving wife, Isabelle; his daughter, Lissa and husband, Martin; his 'daughter', Joyce Poon and husband Bill; his grandchildren, Emily Lane, Max, Calli and Amy; his cousin, Nancy Deforge; and several nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in John's memory to The Aphasia Institute at www.aphasia.ca.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Feb. 8 to Feb. 12, 2020