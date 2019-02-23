You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Southshore Community Centre
205 Lakeshore Drive
Barrie, ON
JOHN BRAY With heavy hearts, we announce the passing of John (Johnson) Bray, on February 19, 2019, aged 75. Beloved husband of Sloba Golubovich-Bray. Precious father to Meredith; dear father in law to Michael Ward and loving Grandpa to Nick, Alastair and Charlotte. A caring brother to Sandra, Janice (John Stothers), and Gren (Susan) Bray and family. John will be dearly missed and mourned by his extended Golubovich family of brothers and sisters in law, nieces and nephews. A gifted reader, lifelong learner and explorer, John inspired and taught all who knew him. His intellectual curiosity, thoughtfulness and gentle nature continue to leave a lasting legacy. The family would like to extend special thanks to Dr. Matt Follwell and the entire team at the Royal Victoria Hospital Simcoe Regional Cancer Centre for their loving care and compassion. Donations in John's memory may be made to the RVH Cancer Centre. To honour and remember John, the family will host a gathering for colleagues, students, friends and family on Saturday, March 30th, at the Southshore Community Centre, 205 Lakeshore Drive, Barrie, between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. All are welcome.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Feb. 23 to Feb. 27, 2019
