JOHN BRIDGES TINKER, QC (Jack) It is with great sadness that we recognize the passing of our father, on December 18, 2019, in his 93rd year. John was predeceased by his wife, Ellen (nee Fleming) and is survived by his son, John (Barb) and his daughter, Liz. He was a loving "Nampa" to his grandchildren Adam (Nicole), Heather and Jamie. He also enjoyed his great grandson, Bennett. John began his journey in Detroit in 1926. When he lost his father early in the Great Depression he and his mother Lila moved to Owen Sound. It was here that John truly found a home and developed many of the interests that he enjoyed throughout his life; sailing, tennis, skiing and an inquisitive love of history, politics and people. A proud achievement for him was becoming head boy at his high school (OSCVI). John met his wife, Ellen, through his Owen Sound connections and his cottage, conveniently located across from her family cottage in Leith. For a young man with a single parent, he embraced Ellen's large, extended family. John studied political science/economics and then law at The University of Toronto with a break in-between to serve in the US Army, stationed in Japan, during the occupation. After law school he joined Blake, Cassels and Graydon, where he founded the tax group. John's extensive tax knowledge provided a welcome contribution to the Royal Commission on Taxation (Carter Commission). While John's retirement started on a sad note with the passing of his wife Ellen, he created an active life including taking history courses at U. of T., volunteering in the community, travelling the world, skiing, and book clubs. Fortunately, for John, he was often a welcome dinner guest and an enthusiastic fourth for tennis. One of John's biggest challenges and greatest delights was his involvement, with Paul Henderson, in World Sailing (IYRU/ISAF) where, among many things, he chaired the Constitution committee. To honour his achievements, he received World Sailing's prestigious Beppe Croce Trophy. This award is presented to an individual who has made an outstanding voluntary contribution to the sport of sailing. Ever the eternal optimist, John lived a wonderful life, shaped through family, life-long friends and the strength of the women he respected and loved. In recent years, John received great care, comfort and companionship from Pamela, Lemy and the staff from Eden's Gentle Care Health Services. We are so grateful for their support along with the staff at Belmont House. We invite you to join us for a celebration of John's life at Bloor St. United Church, 300 Bloor St. W. on Friday, January 10th at 2:00 p.m. You may also join us for a visitation at John and Barb's house, 39 MacNaughton Rd. on Thursday, January 9th from 6:00 to 9:00 p.m.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Dec. 21 to Dec. 25, 2019