JOHN BRYAN GRAHAM BA, CPA, FCA 1940 - 2019 Bryan passed away suddenly on Thursday, October 31st after his big and generous heart suffered an overwhelming blow. He was the beloved husband of Mary (née Bruce) for 38 years and the treasured father of Andrew, of whom he was so incredibly proud. He is also survived by his ever-loving brother, Colin (Sherrill), and was predeceased by his sister Fran, sister-in-law Karen, and adored nephew David. 'Uncle Bryan' leaves behind a large extended family of nieces, nephews, and cousins, all of whom gave him so much pleasure over the years, as did his two brothers-in-law (Jamie and Scott Bruce) and sister-in-law (Cindy Bruce) and their families, in Vancouver. Bryan was born in Ottawa, and was a proud graduate of Victoria University, at the University of Toronto. He enjoyed a long and rewarding career as a partner with Coopers & Lybrand and PricewaterhouseCoopers. If there ever was a relationship man, it was Bryan; should he have found himself somewhere with no one to talk with, we suspect he probably would have struck up a conversation with the nearest telephone pole. His client relationships were a very big part of his life, and in his retirement many of his former fellow partners became close friends. He especially valued the camaraderie of his R.O.M.E.O. luncheon group (Retired Old Men Eating Out). Always incredibly generous with his time, Bryan served on the Board of the Toronto Symphony Orchestra, and was Chair of the University Club of Toronto and Opera Atelier. More recently his volunteer commitments centred around his love of classical music, and he took such pleasure from his Board work with the Toronto Summer Music Festival and Concerts in Care. A lover of camp life, Bryan and a few other former campers and staffers of the YMCA Camp Pine Crest, have recently worked to raise funds to support the Dreamers Campaign to fund a camp experience for children in need. Bryan was a passionate man, and France was where that passion was most striking. His exploration of the wine regions of that country, and tours of Paris with his son Andrew, were amongst his fondest memories. He and Mary enjoyed ten wonderful years together at their home in Gourdon in southwest France, and "Le Grand Canadien" will be sorely missed by the good friends made in that medieval town he loved so much. Our hearts are broken at the loss of this warm, funny, enthusiastic, and ever supportive man who made such a difference in the lives of so many. A visitation will take place at the Humphrey Funeral Home A.W. Miles - Newbigging Chapel, 1403 Bayview Avenue, from 2:00 - 4:00 p.m. on Tuesday, November 5th. A memorial service will be held in Timothy Eaton Memorial Church, 230 St. Clair Avenue West, at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, November 6th. If desired, in lieu of flowers, please consider supporting the Toronto Summer Musical Festival, Concerts in Care, or the YMCA Pine Crest Dreamers Campaign.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Nov. 2 to Nov. 6, 2019