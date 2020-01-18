|
JOHN BRYN DAVIES On Friday, January 10, in Vancouver, BC, on the first full moon and the first snowfall of 2020, John Bryn Davies passed away peacefully at the age of 78. He died as he lived on his own terms surrounded by those dearest to him. He leaves to mourn his loving wife of 54 years; his four children, Gareth, Kara, Sian (Darren) and Beth; and five grandchildren, Madeline, Liam, Connor, Olivia and Lauren. John Bryn Davies was born on April 16, 1941 to Elizabeth Jane Davies in Cefn Brith, a tiny hamlet in North Wales. Welsh was his first language and the only language spoken at home. He received his degree in medicine from the university of Glasgow in 1966 and shortly thereafter emigrated to Canada with his wife and two young children to start his career as a GP. He worked in both Elk Point, Alberta, where Sian was born, and Fernie, BC, before finally settling in Richmond, BC where he had a general practice for 25 years. In 1987, Beth was born completing the family. Following his retirement from medicine, Bryn focused his energies on real estate, gardening and baking. Bryn believed you never stopped learning till the day you died. He was an avid gardener of a 3 acre parcel where he grew strawberries, raspberries, blueberries, tomatoes and a variety of vegetables with what can only be called a green thumb. After watching a single season of the Great British Bake Off he was inspired to give baking a try and much to his wife's chagrin far surpassed her with his baking skills, apple pies being his specialty. Family meant the world to him and he will be sorely missed.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Jan. 18 to Jan. 22, 2020