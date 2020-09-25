You are now on Legacy.com. Your site use is governed by their Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases are with Legacy.com. Learn More

1/1
John C. THOMPSON
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
JOHN C. THOMPSON FCPA, FCA John Charles Thompson passed away peacefully in North Vancouver, BC on September 16, 2020, with his loving children, Chris and Hilary, by his side. John was predeceased by his wife, Janet. John was born on June 4, 1945 in Hamilton, ON where he attended Central Secondary. He went on to the University of Western Ontario where he graduated with a business degree, followed by his Chartered Accountant (CA) designation. He joined the accounting firm Peat Marwick Mitchell (now known as KPMG) in 1967, where he quickly demonstrated his strong leadership skills, becoming one of the youngest Managing Partners in the Firm's history. After close to 40 years with KPMG, John retired as Managing Partner of the London, ON office. John was happiest enjoying a good meal and bottle of wine with friends, spending the day on the golf course at the London Hunt Club, fly fishing in Labrador or skiing a perfect groomer at Whistler on a blue bird day. More recently, it was his three grandchildren, Jack, Ben and Molly that brought John his greatest joy. John was greatly admired for his intelligence and strong sense of integrity, but it was his big laugh and sense of humour that colleagues, friends and family will miss the most. A private memorial will be held with family in North Vancouver. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to the Boys and Girls Club of London or charity of your choice would be appreciated.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Sep. 25 to Sep. 29, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved