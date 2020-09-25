JOHN C. THOMPSON FCPA, FCA John Charles Thompson passed away peacefully in North Vancouver, BC on September 16, 2020, with his loving children, Chris and Hilary, by his side. John was predeceased by his wife, Janet. John was born on June 4, 1945 in Hamilton, ON where he attended Central Secondary. He went on to the University of Western Ontario where he graduated with a business degree, followed by his Chartered Accountant (CA) designation. He joined the accounting firm Peat Marwick Mitchell (now known as KPMG) in 1967, where he quickly demonstrated his strong leadership skills, becoming one of the youngest Managing Partners in the Firm's history. After close to 40 years with KPMG, John retired as Managing Partner of the London, ON office. John was happiest enjoying a good meal and bottle of wine with friends, spending the day on the golf course at the London Hunt Club, fly fishing in Labrador or skiing a perfect groomer at Whistler on a blue bird day. More recently, it was his three grandchildren, Jack, Ben and Molly that brought John his greatest joy. John was greatly admired for his intelligence and strong sense of integrity, but it was his big laugh and sense of humour that colleagues, friends and family will miss the most. A private memorial will be held with family in North Vancouver. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to the Boys and Girls Club of London or charity of your choice would be appreciated.



