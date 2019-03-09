JOHN CAMPBELL CURRY November 8, 1932 - March 3, 2019 Jack passed away peacefully at Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre after a brief illness. He will be greatly missed by Maureen, his loving wife of 57 years; his sons, David and Brian; and daughter, Margaret; as well as grandsons, Aidan, Riley and Alex. Jack was born in Montreal to Norman Curry and Edna Frances Cowan. He attended Loyola High School and received his MBA from Western University. He was a long time employee of IBM in both Montreal and Toronto. In retirement, Jack and Maureen travelled extensively and enjoyed summers at the cottage in Haliburton. In keeping with Jack's wishes, there will be no funeral service. A private cremation has taken place. Anyone wishing to donate in his memory, please support the Sunnybrook Foundation or World Vision. Thank you. Published in The Globe and Mail from Mar. 9 to Mar. 13, 2019