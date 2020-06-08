|
JOHN CARMEN STACEY 'Jack'Jack was born June 14, 1927 in Wallaceburg Ontario to Mr. and Mrs. E. Stacey (mother's maiden name Ada Shaw). He passed away on June 4, 2020 in St. Catharines Ontario. He was predeceased by his sister Bernice Pechy of Bloomfield Hills, Michigan. He will be greatly missed by his wife Betty of 64 years and son Scott as well as daughter-in-law Lisa Linders and granddaughter Tennyson Linders of St. Catharines, Ontario; and nephew Mark and his wife Theresa (Teri) Pechy and their children Michael (and wife Emily) and Nicholas of Rochester Hills, Michigan. Jack was in the graduating class of 1951 from the University of Western Ontario in Economics and Political Science. He was too young to join the forces during World War II but, post-war was a Flying Officer in the RCAF Reserve 5001 Unit in Toronto for six years. Jack was a well-respected financial research analyst and Vice President of Merrill Lynch and later a director and Vice President for Moss Lawson and Co. His career spanned four decades. Jack was a golfing and social member at Scarboro Golf Club from 1974 to 2017 and the Stacey family has fond memories of Christmas dinners at Scarboro with friends and family for close to three decades. In later years after retirement Jack enjoyed his weekly lunches with the Loyal Ancient and Honourable Order of the Unicorns where fellow retirees gathered for good food and better conversation. World issues were discussed but few were ever resolved. Jack was a lover of music and a trumpet player in his local big band in Wallaceburg. He also enjoyed opera and his favourite singer, Frank Sinatra. Jack was a talented artist and his drawings and painting are hung with pride in the family home. Jack enjoyed travel mostly to the New England and Vermont areas as well as making the famous drive down the California Coast with stops at Pebble Beach and Carmel. At Jack's request there will be no funeral services. Interment will be at Mount Pleasant Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in Jack's memory to the Heart and Stroke Foundation are appreciated. Online tributes may be made at www.hulseandenglish.com
Published in The Globe and Mail from June 8 to June 12, 2020