JOHN CHARLES KIRKPATRICK June 19, 1947 - April 23, 2020 Died at the Lakeshore Hospital in Montreal of COVID-19, a patient at the Herron Residence in Dorval, predeceased by his father, Clarendon Kirkpatrick and mother, Mary (Lea) Kirkpatrick of Kingston, Ontario. John was an Honours Political Science graduate of Victoria College, University of Toronto, had a varied career in journalism and latterly worked at the Law Library at McGill University. Intelligent and fiercely independent, a man of faith and a seeker of justice, John loved the French/English duality of life and culture in Montreal. He will be sadly missed by friends and cousins on both the Lea and Kirkpatrick sides of his family. Cremation has been arranged through Collins, Clarke, McGillivray Funeral Home in Pointe-Claire. A memorial service will be held at a later date through Robert Reid Funeral Home in Kingston where condolences may be sent. Donations to the University of Ottawa, Parkinson's Research Consortium would be appreciated by the family. Online condolences www.reidfuneralhome.com.
