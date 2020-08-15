|
|
JOHN CHARLES SPENCER November 6, 1936 - August 4, 2020 Sadly, after a long battle with can cer, on Tuesday, August 4, 2020, John Charles Spencer passed away peacefully in Manzanillo, Mexico. Born in Mimico, Ontario, son of Jack and Mary Spencer. He will be dearly missed by his be loved siblings, David (Eileen), Mary Lou and Jane. Lovingly cherished by his three children, Ric, Donna (Ian), Brenda (Dave); their mother Jean; and his grand children, Megan, Haley, Trent, Georgia and Josie. His late wife, Lana Spencer; step-children Mi chael (Vanny) and Teri (Mike) and grandchildren Laura, Jesse, Tara, Matthew and Melanie. John worked for Bell Canada, Ryder, Nedco and Orillia Precast Con crete; he was exceptionally disci plined and had great organizational skills. John's hob bies included a bee apiary and fly ing his Cessna 172. He enjoyed many years up north in Washago. Once retired he lived it up in Mex ico playing golf, cards, learning Spanish, being social with friends and served as President of the El Faro Committee. His charismatic personality and good sense of humour will be greatly missed by his family and friends. Being mindful of Covid-19, a celebration of life will be held at a future date in Ontario. Heartfelt thanks to friend and companion Shirley Campbell and Dr. Tom for their caring atten tion and close bond they had with our Dad.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Aug. 15 to Aug. 19, 2020