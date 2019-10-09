|
JOHN CHARLES SUTTON 'Jack' Passed away peacefully on Monday, October 7, 2019. Predeceased by loving wife Dorothy, also by second wife Joan. Dear father of Linda, Jim (Barbara), David (Isabel), Stewart (deceased), Charlotte (deceased), Bob (deceased), Leonard (Donna). Also survived by 14 grandchildren, 27 great-grandchildren. A Celebration of Life will be held in the reception room of The Armstrong Funeral Home, 124 King Street East, Oshawa, ON (905-433-4711) on Saturday, October 12th at 1 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations made to the Ontario Kidney Foundation would be appreciated by the family.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Oct. 9 to Oct. 13, 2019