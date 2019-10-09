You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Armstrong Funeral Home Ltd.
124 King Street East
Oshawa, ON L1H 1B6
(905) 433-4711
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
1:00 PM
Armstrong Funeral Home Ltd.
124 King Street East
Oshawa, ON L1H 1B6
JOHN CHARLES SUTTON 'Jack' Passed away peacefully on Monday, October 7, 2019. Predeceased by loving wife Dorothy, also by second wife Joan. Dear father of Linda, Jim (Barbara), David (Isabel), Stewart (deceased), Charlotte (deceased), Bob (deceased), Leonard (Donna). Also survived by 14 grandchildren, 27 great-grandchildren. A Celebration of Life will be held in the reception room of The Armstrong Funeral Home, 124 King Street East, Oshawa, ON (905-433-4711) on Saturday, October 12th at 1 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations made to the Ontario Kidney Foundation would be appreciated by the family.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Oct. 9 to Oct. 13, 2019
