JOHN CHEESMAN It is with sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved father, John Cheesman, who left on Easter morning, April 12, 2020, at 68 years old. John was born in Saint John, New Brunswick on June 7, 1951, to Fred Cheesman (b 1900, New Brunswick), a General Practice doctor, and Keturah Cheesman (née Steeves, 1916, Saskatchewan), an interior designer by training, and painter by interest. Music lessons in his youth would animate John's vast creative energy and lead him to his lifelong passion and career as a professional drummer, composer and arranger. John was an important figure in the burgeoning music scene of Saint John in the 60s and 70s, starting such bands as The Ruptured Duck Repair Service while attending Saint John High School. This was also where he met Susanne Sauerteig, whom he would marry in 1977. John attended Mt. Allison University, and also spent time studying abroad at Boston's esteemed Berklee College of Music. Upon graduating, John got his first professional gig playing drums in the RCMP Band. Sue and John thus moved to Ottawa, and John enjoyed several tours playing across Canada and the world. The pair moved to Toronto in 1978, where John became a pillar of the Toronto jazz community. This is also where they started a family, Sue giving birth to Alexandra and Hannah in 1983 and 1984. John had a busy professional life, composing for television series, arranging, teaching music both privately and in high schools, and gigging. But his true passion was The John Cheesman Jazz Orchestra, a 14-piece labour of love that he led from the drum chair. He finished laying down the tracks for his first album, The Wooden Hill, three days before a stroke that would change his life, in July of 2015. The challenges to follow would be many, but he had his two daughters by his side, and the friendship and support of his musical community throughout. We have been deeply moved by the outpouring of love for John since his passing. He will forever be remembered for his wit, kindness, piercing intellect, wacky humour, gentleness, and brilliance as a musician. Above all, though, we will remember him as a wonderful man, and an amazing father. We ask that in lieu of flowers, any donations be made in John's honour to Discovery Through the Arts: https://tinyurl.com/y886gysq
Published in The Globe and Mail from May 9 to May 13, 2020