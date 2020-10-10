JOHN CLARENCE DOUGLAS HAY On Monday, September 28, 2020, John Clarence Douglas Hay, age 78, passed away at the Perley and Rideau Veterans' Health Centre. John is survived by Rose, his wife of 53 years, and many treasured nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents, John and Eileen and his sisters, Patricia Carlyle, Barbara Eberhardt and Joan Delich. John was born in the Vancouver neighbourhood of Kerrisdale, growing up on W44th and attending Kitsilano Secondary School. While attending University of British Columbia, John met Rose and they were married in 1967. That same year John received his B.A (Political Science and International Studies) - a Centennial to remember! John spent his working career with the federal government, primarily with the Department of Supply and Services. His job took John and Rose to Ottawa in 1973 where they have made their home ever since. While far from family, they made many dear friends in Ottawa and are long-standing members of the Ottawa Menonite Church. John will be remembered for incredible memory, dry wit, love of family and passion for sports. The family would like to acknowledge the compassionate care John received in his final years at the Perley. In support of the public health and safety measures related to COVID-19, the family will hold a private memorial service. In lieu of flowers or other tribute, the family appreciates contributions in John's name to the Ontario Federation for Cerebral Palsy (https://www.canadahelps.org/en/dn/16967
) or the Menonite Central Committee (https://donate.mcccanada.ca/
).