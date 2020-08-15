|
|
JOHN COCHRAN OSLER (Jock) October 3, 1936 - Winnipeg, Manitoba August 6, 2020 - Calgary, Alberta Jock Osler died peacefully on Thursday, August 6, 2020, from complications due to kidney disease. Jock was born in Winnipeg and moved with his family to Bearspaw, west of Calgary, where they established the family ranch in the 1940s. Jock attended Crescent Heights High School in Calgary and Carleton College in Ottawa. In his working life, he started out as a reporter with the Calgary Herald and after 10 years moved to senior editorial roles with the Financial Times of Canada in Toronto and Montreal, before settling back in Calgary with his family in the early 1970s. After 16 years in the newspaper business, Jock moved into corporate communications in the oil patch to begin the next chapter of what would be a long and successful career. After various senior PR roles he established in 1995 his own consulting business, Jock Osler Communications, which he ran successfully and happily until his retirement. Jock was also active in local, provincial and federal politics with the PC Party of Canada. He was a true and proud "Red Tory." Jock's involvement in politics led to him becoming in 1979 Press Secretary to Prime Minister Joe Clark in Ottawa. Later, in 1987, Prime Minister Brian Mulroney appointed him Minister (Public Affairs) at the Canadian Embassy in Washington, DC. While Jock loved the time spent in Ottawa and Washington, Calgary was always home. Jock believed in contributing towards making his city, province and country stronger. He was a tireless volunteer, and the causes, charities, events and initiatives were many - too many to list. He was a dedicated supporter of the arts, especially live theatre, in Calgary. In particular, he was proud to be one of the founders of Alberta Theatre Projects, which he affectionately called his "spiritual home." He was a Calgary Stampede volunteer for many years and especially enjoyed his involvement with the Grandstand Committee as the stage announcer of the Grandstand show and the "Voice of the Young Canadians," a role he held for the last 25 years. The 10 days spent every July on the Stampede tarmac with his "other family" were some of his happiest times. He was also a lifelong Calgary Stampeders fan - and if they had only listened to him more, they would have won more Grey Cups. During his lifetime Jock was recognized with many awards for his service as a volunteer, board member and leader. To name just a few: in 2002, Recipient, Harry and Martha Cohen Award for distinguished contribution to the arts in Calgary; in 2005, Recipient, Alberta Centennial Medal; in 2012, Recipient, Queen's Diamond Jubilee Medal; and in 2016 appointed Life Member of the Calgary Stampede. Above all, Jock was a caring and devoted husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend. He rarely missed a grandchild's hockey game, meet, race, recital, or event. A loyal, lifelong friend to many. He loved and will be missed by the special group of "LH" friends from time spent over 60 years at the cabin at Sylvan Lake. He will also be missed by friends from many ski trips to Aspen, CO over the years. He especially enjoyed, right up until recent weeks, his regular coffees or lunches with "the boys" and many dear friends. Jock and Diana also enjoyed spending time with their friends in Scottsdale, AZ. Finally, Jock was, and we are all, grateful beyond words to son and brother Will who in 2005 donated a life-saving kidney to Jock - and he packed a lifetime of love and living into those extra 15 years. Jock is survived by his wife of 58 years, Diana; children, John (Madge Barr), Will (Lisa), Ted (Elizabeth) and Suzy (Andrew Judson); and grandchildren, Keegan, Tara (and their mother, Kerry Smyth), Elizabeth, Hugh, Harry, Annie, Katie, Sam and Ellie. He is also survived by his brother, Hugh (Tracye) and many nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank the dedicated Foothills Medical Centre staff on Units 82, 64 and especially Units 36 and 37. As well, we would like to thank the dedicated team at the Helios Wellness Centre. Lastly, a special thanks to Dr. Paul Pashniak, Jock's physician and friend. Jock was forever grateful for the many health-care professionals he encountered over the years. Thanks to you all. Despite health challenges in recent years, Jock never lost his appreciation for life, family and friends. Kind, decent, fair-minded, hardworking, honest and level-headed, he will be missed. A Private Mass with immediate family was held at St. Pius X Catholic Church in Calgary, Alberta. A celebration of Jock's life will be held at a later date. If friends so desire, in lieu of flowers, memorial tributes can be made to the Kidney Foundation of Canada (Southern Alberta Branch) at https://kidney.ca/ or to an arts and culture organization of your choice. Expressions of sympathy may be forwarded to the family via the website www.fostersgardenchapel.net. Foster's Garden Chapel Funeral Home and Crematorium Telephone: 403-297-0888. Foster's Garden Chapel Funeral Home and Crematorium Telephone: 403-297-0888.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Aug. 15 to Aug. 19, 2020