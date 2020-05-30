|
JOHN PATRICK CRAWFORD Our funny observant raconteur friend John Crawford died in Vancouver on Monday 18 May 2020 in his 77th year. Born and educated in San Diego, California, he taught in the Sixth Grade Outdoor Education Program on Palomar Mountain until 1973 when he moved to the Bulkley Valley of British Columbia. There, with his characteristic can-do attitude and the assistance of friends and neighbours, he built 3 primitive cabins, held a variety of jobs & sold stories & interviews to CBC radio, in particular to "Basic Black". His travels in Mexico, Europe and Guatemala provided endless material for his stories. In 1986, he moved to Vancouver where Ann Garber started him on a decade long career as a Food & Wine writer. John's life was enriched from 1967 to the very end by the generous friendship of Vancouverites Frank & Sheila Barazzuol, their family and friends. John's profound sense of equality & justice, remarkable scavenging skills, quirky sense of humour, innate good manners, honesty, and love of a good story survive in the hearts & memories of his friends and family, especially his partner Jean Milne, Jancis O'Mara, Lloyd & Joan Takasugi and Michael Scales. Raise a glass of BC wine & order a meal from your favourite restaurant to remember this wonderful man.
Published in The Globe and Mail from May 30 to June 3, 2020