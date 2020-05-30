You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for John CRAWFORD
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John CRAWFORD

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John CRAWFORD Obituary
JOHN PATRICK CRAWFORD Our funny observant raconteur friend John Crawford died in Vancouver on Monday 18 May 2020 in his 77th year. Born and educated in San Diego, California, he taught in the Sixth Grade Outdoor Education Program on Palomar Mountain until 1973 when he moved to the Bulkley Valley of British Columbia. There, with his characteristic can-do attitude and the assistance of friends and neighbours, he built 3 primitive cabins, held a variety of jobs & sold stories & interviews to CBC radio, in particular to "Basic Black". His travels in Mexico, Europe and Guatemala provided endless material for his stories. In 1986, he moved to Vancouver where Ann Garber started him on a decade long career as a Food & Wine writer. John's life was enriched from 1967 to the very end by the generous friendship of Vancouverites Frank & Sheila Barazzuol, their family and friends. John's profound sense of equality & justice, remarkable scavenging skills, quirky sense of humour, innate good manners, honesty, and love of a good story survive in the hearts & memories of his friends and family, especially his partner Jean Milne, Jancis O'Mara, Lloyd & Joan Takasugi and Michael Scales. Raise a glass of BC wine & order a meal from your favourite restaurant to remember this wonderful man.
Published in The Globe and Mail from May 30 to June 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -