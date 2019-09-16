You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
JOHN D. FOSS Passed away peacefully in hospital on Wednesday September 11, 2019 in his 80th year. Survived by his brother Roy Foss (Inge), children John (Rachel) and Sarah, and their mother Helen. Predeceased by his sister Linda. Devoted 'Papa' to Addison and John James 'JJ', Adrianna and Nathan. Always a dapper dresser, John was the quintessential 'car guy', a passionate people person, and a Cadillac man to the end. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends.Visitation at R.S. Kane Funeral Home, Wednesday, September 18th from 6-8 p.m., 6150 Yonge Street, Toronto. Mass will be celebrated Thursday, September 19th, 1 p.m. at Blessed Sacrament Church (Yonge Street south of Lawrence). In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the .
Published in The Globe and Mail from Sept. 16 to Sept. 20, 2019
