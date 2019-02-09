THE REV. DR. JOHN DAVID HARTLEY It is with profound sadness that we announce that John peacefully drifted into the next life on Sunday, February 3, 2019, at age 76, after a battle with pancreatic cancer that he faced with the dignity and grace with which he lived his whole life. A United Church Minister for 54 years, he served in five pastoral charges, most recently at St. Andrew's United Church, Toronto. His wife Barbara; his children, Bruce (Dr. Cristina Robinson-Hartley) and Jennifer (Tom Rosser); and grandchildren, Jacob, Anna and Chloé were richly blessed for having had him in their lives. Everyone was. John also leaves behind brother, Robert Hartley (Dartmouth); sister-in-law Maggie Sharpe (Kelowna, BC); many nieces and nephews and countless cousins. Visitation will take place from 2 - 4 p.m. on Sunday, February 10th at the Humphrey Funeral Home, 1403 Bayview Avenue, Toronto. A Celebration of his life will be held in Timothy Eaton Memorial Church, 230 St. Clair Avenue W., Toronto, on Monday, February 11th at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, please contribute to the United Church Mission and Service Fund. Many thanks to the dedicated staff at Princess Margaret Hospital. Condolences may be forwarded through www.humphreymiles.com. Published in The Globe and Mail from Feb. 9 to Feb. 13, 2019