You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Humphrey Funeral Home A.W. Miles - Newbigging Chapel Limited
1403 Bayview Avenue
Toronto, ON M4G 3A8
416-487-4523
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Humphrey Funeral Home A.W. Miles - Newbigging Chapel Limited
1403 Bayview Avenue
Toronto, ON M4G 3A8
View Map
Celebration of Life
Monday, Feb. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
Timothy Eaton Memorial Church
230 St. Clair Avenue W.
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for John HARTLEY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John David HARTLEY

Obituary Condolences Flowers

John David HARTLEY Obituary
THE REV. DR. JOHN DAVID HARTLEY It is with profound sadness that we announce that John peacefully drifted into the next life on Sunday, February 3, 2019, at age 76, after a battle with pancreatic cancer that he faced with the dignity and grace with which he lived his whole life. A United Church Minister for 54 years, he served in five pastoral charges, most recently at St. Andrew's United Church, Toronto. His wife Barbara; his children, Bruce (Dr. Cristina Robinson-Hartley) and Jennifer (Tom Rosser); and grandchildren, Jacob, Anna and Chloé were richly blessed for having had him in their lives. Everyone was. John also leaves behind brother, Robert Hartley (Dartmouth); sister-in-law Maggie Sharpe (Kelowna, BC); many nieces and nephews and countless cousins. Visitation will take place from 2 - 4 p.m. on Sunday, February 10th at the Humphrey Funeral Home, 1403 Bayview Avenue, Toronto. A Celebration of his life will be held in Timothy Eaton Memorial Church, 230 St. Clair Avenue W., Toronto, on Monday, February 11th at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, please contribute to the United Church Mission and Service Fund. Many thanks to the dedicated staff at Princess Margaret Hospital. Condolences may be forwarded through www.humphreymiles.com.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Feb. 9 to Feb. 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.