JOHN DAVID LAFFERTY "Jack" John "Jack" David Lafferty, Blomidon. It is with profound sadness that we, the family, announce the passing of our beloved father, husband and grand-papa, Jack, age 84, on September 8, 2019, in the Valley Regional Hospital, after a short but courageous battle with cancer. Born in Belleville, ON, he was the eldest son of Joyce (Rosevear) and James Edward Lafferty. Jack served as a navigator in the Canadian Armed Forces. His passion for travel led he and his wife to visit many places in Europe and once retired, spending winters in the south of France; hiking in the Vaucluse gave him great joy. He loved the Canadian arctic as well, having spent many hours flying over our Canadian coastal waters while serving in the military. A kind and gentle man, he loved spending time with his grandchildren and the many family pets throughout his life. Jack was a loving and devoted husband and father who always put his family first. He will be dearly missed. He leaves behind his wife, Claudette (Chevarie); three daughters, Danielle (René Roy), Belgium; Sabina (Serge Vanasse), Aylmer, QC; Christianne (Alan Hartley), Iqaluit, Nunavut; grandchildren, Arianne, Célian and Nicholas Roy; Stéfane, Daniel, Mathieu (Erin Euberig) Vanasse; Jasmine Lafferty-Hartley; sister, Cheryl (Jacques Comtois), Montreal; brother, Gary, Belleville, ON; nieces, Lisa Lachance, Halifax, Vanessa Comtois, Montreal; nephew, Matthew Comtois, Chicoutimi; and the loving Chevarie family in New Brunswick. Following the family wishes, there will be no visitation or funeral service. A blessing will be performed at a private family burial in the Blomidon Cemetery, Houston's Beach. The family wishes to thank the doctors and staff of the hospital for the excellent care he received. Donations in memory may be made to the Valley Regional Hospital Foundation. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the White Family Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Kentville. Online condolences and inquiries may be directed to www.whitefamilyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Sept. 13 to Sept. 17, 2019