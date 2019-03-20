You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Benjamin's Park Memorial Chapel
2401 Steeles Avenue West
Toronto, ON M3J 2P1
(416) 663-9060
Wednesday, Mar. 20, 2019
1:00 PM
JOHN DAVID ROBINSON Suddenly on Monday, March 18, 2019. John Robinson, beloved husband of Louise. Loving and devoted father of Arianne, and Jordan. Dear brother of Sharon Mock. At Benjamin's Park Memorial Chapel, 2401 Steeles Avenue West (3 lights west of Dufferin) for service on Wednesday, March 20, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. Interment Congregation Darchai Noam Section of Pardes Chaim Cemetery. Shiva 439 Castlefield Avenue. Memorial donations may be made to the John Robinson Memorial Fund c/o The Benjamin Foundation, 416-780-0324, www.benjamins.ca
Published in The Globe and Mail from Mar. 20 to Mar. 24, 2019
