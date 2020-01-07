|
JOHN DAVID WEATHERSEED March 28, 1924 - January 3, 2020 John David Weatherseed passed away while in palliative care at Sunnybrook Hospital. A loving husband to Mary Ethel, his wife of 70 years, he was also father to five; Susan, John (Colleen), Nancy, Robert (Jennifer) and David (Susan). He was a proud grandfather of seven, Christopher, Natalie, Brian, Amy, Anthony, Andrew and Darcy. Choir boy at the coronation of King George the VI in 1937, trooper in the Royal Canadian Dragoons fighting for his King and country in Italy and Holland, and businessman founding John D. Weatherseed and Associates in 1962, he was always striving for the best from himself and those around him. His family remembers summer car trips east, west and north; being supported in their individual initiatives and receiving the strongest love and support when things seemed their most dire. On January 8th, 7 to 9 p.m., there will be a visitation at Morley Bedford Funeral Home, 159 Eglinton Avenue West, Toronto. A private funeral service will follow. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Salvation Army.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Jan. 7 to Jan. 11, 2020