JOHN DENNIS MAILLARD Born October 16, 1929, London England. Passed away peacefully November 7, 2019 at Bridgepoint Hospital. Much loved husband to the late Angela, father to Julia and John and father-in-law to Dorothea: loving grandfather of Teresa (Mark), Geoffrey (Emma), Christopher, and Olivia: loving great- grandfather of Evangeline, Theodore, and Nathaniel: adored uncle of Eric, Keith and Neil Rossiter; and godfather to Tara, Una, Emmy, and Rob. A life filled with love and adventure, with travels to Sri Lanka, Kenya, Greece, and emigration to Canada in 1964 with the family; finally a valued resident of his beloved Cabbagetown. He started his career as a civil engineer in the UK and then in 1964 joined IBM Canada where he worked for 28 years in various roles. He finally found his true calling as an educator teaching lateral thinking to middle management around the world. He was kind, loving and gracious to all - a gentle giant of a man who will always live in our hearts. A special thanks to the staff of Bridgepoint who took care of him in his last months. Funeral service will be held on November 22, at 2 p.m. in the Toronto Necropolis Chapel, 200 Winchester St. In lieu of flowers, donation may be made to Bridgepoint Foundation. 416-461-8285 x 2017.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Nov. 15 to Nov. 19, 2019