JOHN DONOVAN Passed away peacefully at Amica Swan Lake on Saturday, November 30, 2019 at the age of 92. John Donovan, beloved husband of Shirley for 64 years and loving father of Elaine. Visitation will be held at Chapel Ridge Funeral Home, 8911 Woodbine Avenue, Markham, Ontario L3R 5G1 on Thursday, December 5th, 2019 from 12:00 p.m. - 1:00 p.m. Funeral Service to follow at 1:00 p.m. Online condolences may be made at www.chapelridgefh.com
Published in The Globe and Mail from Dec. 3 to Dec. 7, 2019