JOHN DUNLOP HAY 1930 - 2020 John passed away on Thursday, January 30, 2020. Predeceased by his wife Marion (née MacLean). Survived by his son Robert (Renée-Ann); daughter Sandy (Larry Gallaugher). He will be dearly missed by his five grandchildren; Brittany, James, Alix, Tasha and John. A funeral service will be held at the Humphrey Funeral Home A.W. Miles - Newbigging Chapel, 1403 Bayview Avenue (south of Davisville Avenue) on Wednesday, February 5 at 11:00 a.m. Reception to follow at the Rosedale Golf and Country Club, 1901 Mount Pleasant Road, Toronto. In lieu of flowers, donations to Royal Canadian Regiment Trust Fund, 120 Clarence Street, PO Box 1954, Kingston, Ontario K7L 5J7, would be appreciated. Condolences may be forwarded through www.humphreymiles.com.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Feb. 3 to Feb. 7, 2020