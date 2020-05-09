|
|
JOHN E. HORE John Hore passed away peacefully on May 6, 2020 in Toronto, in his 91st year. He is remembered with love by his wife Diana (King) and his children Ed, Celia (Keith Milne) and Tim (Amanda Kelman) and his nine grandchildren: Will, Jacob, Emily, Thoby, Ian, Isaac, Pearl, Tegan and Madeline. Always a guy for numbers, one of his last full sentences was "How are the nine?" Born in Kingston-on-Thames, U.K. on Dec. 13, 1929, John was a child when World War II broke out, and he remembered well sheltering with his parents while the war raged close by. He is predeceased by his mother Doris Horton and father Ernest Hore and his beloved brother Eric of Orpington, Kent. John completed his British National Service in Army Education in Singapore before attending King's College Cambridge, from which he graduated with an MA in History in 1952. He henceforth always thought of himself as a "Kingsman." He set sail for Canada in 1954. Though he lived and worked in Toronto for most of the next 66 years, John never lost his quintessential tweedy Englishness. A true gentleman, he always wore a blazer, including while riding in a welded aluminum boat in the open water on Georgian Bay. He was a Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) and worked in the investment, financial education and mining sectors. His career included stints at Dominion Securities, Rio Tinto, Kitcat & Aitken (London), Bell Gouinlock, and the Canadian Securities Institute. His book, Trading on Canadian Futures Markets, went through five editions. He is an Emeritus of the CFA Institute, Charlottesville, Virginia. John and Diana adored their many friends in Toronto and London and also enjoyed their visits to Kennebunkport, Maine, where Diana spent summers as a child. John was a passionate contributor to the St. George's Society of Toronto, the Royal Overseas League, as well as a member of the Arts and Letters Club of Toronto, University Club and formerly the Georgian Peaks Ski Club. The family would like to thank the caring and courageous staff at Christie Gardens, Toronto Western Hospital and Baycrest Hospital who looked after him in his finals weeks while a global pandemic swirled around him. We will celebrate John's life together properly when it is safe to do so; condolences to www.morleybedford.ca. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to your charity of choice.
Published in The Globe and Mail from May 9 to May 13, 2020