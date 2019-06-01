You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
BUDGELL FUNERAL HOME - Paris
1105 Rest Acres Road
Paris, ON N3L 3E3
(519) 442-2200
Memorial service
Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
Central Presbyterian Church
165 Charlton Avenue
View Map
John Earl DAVIS

John Earl DAVIS Obituary
JOHN EARL DAVIS B.Ed., M.Ed., Ph.D. Peacefully at Regina Gardens, in Hamilton, Ontario, in his 89th year on Wednesday, May 22, 2019, John Davis, beloved husband of Margaret (née Barn) for 58 years, father of Michael John and Alexander Colin. Cherished Grandad of Eric Michael and Connor John. Also survived by his brother, Harry Davis, of Sault Ste. Marie, nieces, Lynda Bachiu (Regina) and Wendy Bergeron (Sault Ste. Marie), and cousins. After graduating from Paris High School and Hamilton Teachers' College, John began his teaching career at age 19 at local Hamilton schools: Brantdale, Queensdale, Queen Victoria, Dalewood, Strathcona, Ryerson, Chedoke, Prince of Wales, and as Principal at Bartonville and Wentworth Street Schools. Obtaining his doctorate in 1971, John joined the staff of Educational Administration at OISE / University of Toronto, and specialized in alternate education and remote schools for many years. John was a member of Central Presbyterian Church in Hamilton, and was organist and choir director at Chedoke Presbyterian Church from 1959 to 2003. The family wishes to extend grateful thanks to the caring staff at Mohawk Trail, Regina Gardens. Cremation has taken place. A memorial service will be held at Central Presbyterian Church, 165 Charlton Avenue West, Hamilton, on Saturday, June 8th, 2019 at 11:00 a.m., with reception to follow. If desired, donations may be made in John's memory to World Vision Canada or to a charity of your choice. Funeral arrangements entrusted to the Dwayne D. Budgell Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made at www.budgellfuneralhome.ca
Published in The Globe and Mail from June 1 to June 5, 2019
