JOHN EDWARD BAXTER (Ted) Died peacefully in Stratford, Ontario on November 4, 2019. He was born in Summerside, PEI, on December 9, 1927, the son of the Rev. Harry and Vida (MacCullum) Baxter. He moved frequently with his family from place to place during his early years, and attended high school in Grand Falls, NB, where he was valedictorian of his graduating class in 1944. He was a graduate of Mount Allison University (BA mcl) and the University of Toronto (MA). He taught French at secondary schools in Port Perry and in North York, at Victoria Park S.S. and Don Mills Collegiate, where he served as head of the modern languages department until his retirement in 1986. In 1980 he was appointed to a one- year term as the first poet laureate of the City of North York. After retiring, he began working as a free-lance translator. His translations include several novels and short stories by Jules Verne (some previously untranslated into English), a short biography of Canadian poet A.M. Klein, a history of the FLQ, and more than 400 short biographical articles for the Dictionary of Canadian Biography. Predeceased by his parents and his elder brother Robert, he is survived by his wife Barbara, his sister Dorothy MacLeod (Ian) of Charlottetown, PEI, his son David (Hope) and grandson Cody of Pickering, ON, his son Peter of Stratford, On and granddaughter Ji Won, and his daughter Michelle of Ajax, ON, and grandsons Luca and Liam.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Nov. 9 to Nov. 13, 2019