DR. JOHN EDWARD MILLIGAN, M.D. FRCS (Retired Obstetrician and Gynecologist from Women's College Hospital and University of Toronto) - Passed away peacefully at home, on Friday, June 19, 2020 with his family at his side. John was 85 years of age. John was born in Hamilton, Ontario, spent his professional years in Toronto and his retirement years in Peterborough, Ontario and Port Charlotte, Florida. Beloved husband of Lynn (Anderson) for 62 years. Loving father of Ted (Filomena Lavigne), Erin (Louis Gagnon), Kerry and Sean and proud grandfather of Tyler Evans, Caleb and Jean-Luc Gagnon, Jayme Lynn Milligan and Christopher Stokes. John will be remembered by many other relatives, colleagues, classmates and friends. He graduated from Medicine from University of Toronto in 1959 and was a professor at U of T until his early retirement in 1998. He was required to retire early due to an Essential Tremor, a condition with which he struggled for the last two decades of his life. Prior to John's retirement, he was a leading researcher in pre-natal medicine and was part of the founding team of the Women's College Hospital Perinatal Unit, one of the first of its kind in the Country. John was an avid reader, singer and music lover. In his retirement years he enjoyed travel and golfing. Aquamation entrusted to Ashburnham Funeral Home & Reception Centre in Peterborough, Ontario. Due to current circumstances please express condolences on the Ashburnham website. A Celebration of Life will be held at a future date. Memorial donations can be made to the Sunnybrook Foundation in support of Essential Tremor research.
Published in The Globe and Mail from June 27 to July 1, 2020