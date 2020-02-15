You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Home

POWERED BY

John Edward OTTER

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John Edward OTTER Obituary
JOHN EDWARD OTTER, P. Eng February 1, 1943 - February 13, 2020 John succumbed to complications from SCA6 ataxia and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis after a decade-long battle that he met head-on with his usual resilience, grace and good humour. He is survived by his adoring wife Patricia Curley and son Christopher Otter; predeceased by son David Otter, parents Jean and George Otter, sister Ann Bayley and brother Brian Otter. John's 54-year career as a civil engineer included work on the CN Tower, Pearson International Terminal 3, Toronto TTC Spadina extension, Caracas subway, Bangkok LRT, Highway 407, Melbourne City Link, San Francisco-Oakland Bay Bridge and numerous other Canadian and international projects. He loved opera, the blues, theatre, books of every description, languages, good food and wine, single malt Scotch, dinner parties with friends, travel, canoeing, hiking, fixing things, dogs, cats, the Rockies and Georgian Bay. Cremation has occurred. A celebration of John's life will follow in the spring. The family kindly requests no flowers. Donations in John's memory can be made to Médecins sans Frontières or any other worthy cause.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Feb. 15 to Feb. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -