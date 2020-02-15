|
JOHN EDWARD OTTER, P. Eng February 1, 1943 - February 13, 2020 John succumbed to complications from SCA6 ataxia and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis after a decade-long battle that he met head-on with his usual resilience, grace and good humour. He is survived by his adoring wife Patricia Curley and son Christopher Otter; predeceased by son David Otter, parents Jean and George Otter, sister Ann Bayley and brother Brian Otter. John's 54-year career as a civil engineer included work on the CN Tower, Pearson International Terminal 3, Toronto TTC Spadina extension, Caracas subway, Bangkok LRT, Highway 407, Melbourne City Link, San Francisco-Oakland Bay Bridge and numerous other Canadian and international projects. He loved opera, the blues, theatre, books of every description, languages, good food and wine, single malt Scotch, dinner parties with friends, travel, canoeing, hiking, fixing things, dogs, cats, the Rockies and Georgian Bay. Cremation has occurred. A celebration of John's life will follow in the spring. The family kindly requests no flowers. Donations in John's memory can be made to Médecins sans Frontières or any other worthy cause.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Feb. 15 to Feb. 19, 2020