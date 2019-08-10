You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
John Ernest SEETON

John Ernest SEETON Obituary
JOHN ERNEST SEETON March 2, 1940 - August 1, 2019 Passed away surrounded by family, predeceased by mother Doris Vera, father Patrick and brother Richard. Survived by loving wife Rosemary, boet Patrick David (Karin), four boys and their partners and his 4 beloved grandchildren. Born in Cape Town, the family ranged South Africa before he attended Natal University for Engineering and captained the 2nd XVs. After graduation, his world tour was truncated in Toronto when he met Romey. Married in 1970, they started a family soon after. Stints building hotels in Jamaica and Sudan followed. John returned to Canada to build power plants for Ontario Hydro and later built his own custom building company - Spring Valley. Family life centred on camping and canoe adventures. Latterly, he spent winters reconnecting with South Africa. Active till the end, John will be missed by all. Memorial service at St John's United Church in Oakville on Tuesday, August 13, at 1 p.m. Celebration of Life to come. In lieu of flowers, donations to Multiple Myeloma research or OTMH are appreciated.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Aug. 10 to Aug. 14, 2019
