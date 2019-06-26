JOHN FRANCIS O'BRIEN June 16, 1965 - June 23, 2019 With great sadness we announce the passing of John Francis O'Brien (Johnny O.) of Thornhill. Loving son to the late Frank O'Brien (2013) and the late Jeanne O'Brien (2009). He leaves behind his heartbroken brothers; Edward (Sharon), Kevin and Brendan (Lori). John was a beloved uncle to Greg, Jamie-Lee, Chloe, Erin, Anne-Marie and Michael, and great-uncle to Tyson and Lily-Ann. John will be deeply missed by many cousins, both in Canada, the U.S.A., and Ireland. An avid traveller, John absorbed life, making friends and always coming home to spend holidays with family. He was a lifelong scholar, who attended Western University from 1984-1987, received a diploma in Community Economic Development from Concordia University and studied at University of Toronto. John was a gifted financial analyst, using his skills and experience in the family real estate business. He had many interests and was a passionate oarsman and a member of the Don Rowing Club, where he won Oarsman of the Year in 2010. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, June 26, 2019 from 7-9 p.m. at the R.S. Kane Funeral Home (6150 Yonge St., at Goulding, south of Steeles). A Funeral Service will be held on Thursday, June 27, 2019 at 11 a.m. in the Chapel. Interment to follow at Holy Cross Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Doctors Without Borders. Condolences www.rskane.ca. R.S. Kane 416-221-1159 Published in The Globe and Mail from June 26 to June 30, 2019