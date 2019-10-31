|
|
SIR JOHN G. DAVIS Born August 17, 1936 in London, England to parents Sir Gilbert Davis and Kay White Passed away peacefully in North York General Hospital on October 25, 2019 after a brief illness, surrounded by his loving family. He leaves behind Elizabeth (Libby) his loving wife of nearly 60 years, his children, Wendy (Tom), Linda and Richard (Patricia) and his four grandchildren Spencer, Kendra, Zachary and Elijah who adored their Poppa. He also will be sadly missed by his niece Alison (Roger) and extended family in England. John was born in London, England to parents Gilbert and Kay, and was pre-deceased by his sister Ann, and her son Mark. He immigrated to Montreal in 1957 where he met and married Libby, and raised his young family. John started his career as a sales trainee for InterCity Papers, and became the president within 10 years. In 1976, the family moved to Toronto, when John was promoted to the parent company Abitibi Price, where he worked as a vice-president until his retirement. John continued to contribute to boards, forums and advisory groups, for decades, despite the limitations of Parkinson's Disease. He was much respected and loved by his friends. John was an avid sportsman, excelling in rugby, squash, tennis and golf. He will be fondly remembered by many friends at Rosedale Golf Club, as a past president, and club champion, and also by those at Donalda Club. A gentle, kind and caring man, whose peaceful demeanor and brilliant sense of humour will never be forgotten. He will be sadly missed by his loving family both here and abroad, and many friends. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Parkinson Society of Canada. A family service will take place followed by cremation. A Celebration of Life will be arranged, with details to follow. Condolences may be sent using the following website: www.dignitymemorial.com/en-ca/obituaries/toronto-on/john-davis-8902844 John's family is grateful for the care and compassion he received from the medical staff at North York General Hospital, and the supportive team at Amica Bayview Gardens.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Oct. 31 to Nov. 4, 2019