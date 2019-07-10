You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
JOHN GORDON BATE 1954 - 2019 It is with deep sadness we announce the death of John Bate who died unexpectedly at home July 4, 2019. He leaves behind his wife, Susan and stepson, Alex (Chloe). John was predeceased by his mother, Diane Walden (Jack) and father, Gord Bate (Sylvia). He is survived by his aunt, Faye Hope (Jack) and uncle, Harry Lines (Sharon). He will be missed and fondly remembered by his many cousins. He will always be loved and remembered for his creative spirit and kind heart. We will celebrate John's life and his homecoming with the Lord, on Friday, July 12, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. with visitation from 1:30-3:00 p.m., at Dods & McNair Funeral Home, 21 First St, Orangeville, Ontario. Donations in his memory can be made to Toronto General & Western Hospital Foundation - University Health Network (UHN) in Toronto. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.dodsandmcnair.com
Published in The Globe and Mail from July 10 to July 14, 2019
