|
|
JOHN GORDON DOOLEY August 20, 1940 - July 24, 2020 Beloved husband of Nancy for 55 years. Gordie passed away after a short illness. A graduate of Sir George Williams (Concordia) University, Montreal, Gordie was an employee of the Royal Bank of Canada for 30 years, from 1970 - 2000. In his role as a program facilitator, he travelled the world. Following retirement from the bank, Gordie embarked on a second career as a travel advisor, he and Nancy were group leaders who guided countless people to various destinations around the globe, making many more new friends. He will be fondly remembered for his quirky sense of humour and engaging personality. He will be sadly missed by friends and relatives in Canada and also those in New Zealand, where he and Nancy wintered for 19 years. Cremation has taken place. A gathering to celebrate his life will be held at a later date. A special thanks to family doctor, Dr. Tom Stanton and the staff at Trillium Hospital for their compassionate care of Gordie. In lieu of flowers, donation may be made to the charity of your choice. Online condolences at www.koprivataylor.com
Published in The Globe and Mail from Aug. 1 to Aug. 5, 2020