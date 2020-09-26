You are now on Legacy.com. Your site use is governed by their Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases are with Legacy.com. Learn More

John Gordon MACPHERSON
JOHN GORDON MACPHERSON John Gordon Macpherson, died peacefully september 9, 2020, at Holy Family Home, Winnipeg, MB. He was predeceased by his wife of 57 years, Carol Macpherson. Survived by his two sons, Robert (Vivian) and William (Rita); grandchildren, Shaun, Jill, Ian, Natalie, and Hailey; and great- grandchildren, Mack and Mia. John graduated the University of Toronto as a geotechnical engineer. His accomplish- ments range from the building of the Winnipeg floodway, to his work on Kettle, Nelson R., Long Spruce, and Limestone Hydro projects. In John's memory, donations may be made to the Holy Family Home, 165 Aberdeen Ave., Winnipeg, MB R2W 1T9.

Published in The Globe and Mail from Sep. 26 to Sep. 30, 2020.
