|
|
JOHN GORSLINE November 12, 1924 - May 23, 2020 John passed away peacefully at Greenview Seniors Residence. He is survived by his wife, Ruth (nee Henderson); sons, Bob (Darlene) and Bruce (Kathleen); grandchildren, Amberli and Yaro (Amanda); great-grandchildren, Malakai and Theo; sister-in-law, Doris Carr and brother-in-law, Jim Henderson. He was predeceased by his brother, Allan (Vera) and Ralph; sister-in-law, Betty (Stan) Whitehead; and brother-in-law, Bill Carr. He will be missed by his nieces and nephews. He was born in Collingwood to Chalmers and Gertrude (Smart) Gorsline. On his 18th birthday, he joined the Navy and completed his basic training in Quebec followed by his advanced training in Nova Scotia. He served on the HMCS Prince David - Landing Ship Infantry and participated in the "D" Day invasion in Normandy. This was followed by the invasion of southern France and the liberation of Greece. Following the war, John met Ruth at the Kew Beach Bible Class and they were married on May 26th, 1951. His first job was with Foundation Company of Canada where he worked in Marathon, on the DEW Line, Guelph, Calgary and Toronto. In 1972, John joined Falconbridge as the Risk Manager. It was during this time he forged a lasting friendship with Phil Marrin. John was a member of the Risk Management Association. During the final years of his career and into retirement John and Ruth travelled extensively. They joined The Seniors for Nature canoe club and enjoyed cross country skiing with their Kew Beach friends. They were both passionate about curling and won the Imperial Life Mixed Trophy. John enjoyed participating in Later Life Learning at the University of Toronto. He was a member of Jubilee United Church, the Kiwanis and contributed to The Memory Project. Our thanks to the caring staff at Donway Retirement Residence and Greenview Lodge. In lieu of flowers, donations to The War Amps was John's wish.
Published in The Globe and Mail from May 26 to May 30, 2020