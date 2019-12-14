|
JOHN H. ASTINGTON Died on December 11, 2019, at the age of 74, after a short and sudden illness which he faced with stoic dignity. Retired in 2016 after 45 years as a professor of English and Drama at the University of Toronto, he was a well-known and well-respected Elizabethan and Jacobean scholar, with a particular interest in stagecraft and its depictions. He is greatly loved and sorely missed by Janet, his wife of 53 years, his daughters Susan and Meg, sons-in-law Kevin Devitt and Gethin Edward, and his cherished grandchildren Becky, Cameron, Steven, Crispin, and Sam. He had a deep love and appreciation for art and classical music which he fostered in his daughters and grandchildren. He spent many happy seasons at the cottage on the shores of Black Lake in Minden Hills, where he will always be remembered as a familiar sight - rowing, swimming, canoeing, sailing, and hiking the local trails. Service details will be available online at mountpleasantgroup.com. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his memory to the Thomas Fisher Rare Book Library, University of Toronto.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Dec. 14 to Dec. 18, 2019