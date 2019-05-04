JOHN HAROLD BONNICK What a truly incredible man. John passed away in his Toronto home on May 1, 2019, after a beautiful life filled with the love of his family, the memories of his worldly travels, and his professional triumphs. He was known for almost always having a gin and tonic or black coffee in hand (possibly at the same time) and for his larger than life personality. As a husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather, he was a source of wisdom, comfort, and love to all. He was constantly cheerleading for his family to succeed, to push beyond their own expectations, to love robustly, and to live life to the absolute fullest. He was ultimately an honest man who would do anything for those he loved; family and friends alike. John was also an incredible skier, tennis player, and golfer (so he thought). Known for backcountry skiing with his children Brian and Beth and hiking when travelling with friends, John was rarely sitting still. He was born in Toronto, as the youngest of three with two older sisters. He grew up with the dream of designing buildings and successfully became one of Canada's premiere architects, spending time in cities such as Boston, and later London to perfect his craft. On his trip home from London, he met the love of his life, Donna, who he built the most incredible life with. In his career, John rose quickly in the ranks at Adamson Associates, architectural firm, becoming the youngest founding partner, designing his own home featured in Homes & Gardens magazine. He also spent many social weekends at his vacation property in Caledon. He was a founding member of the Toronto Rotary Club, and active within it for over 60 years. He was an evergreen learner taking classes at Ryerson, an avid reader, and a volunteer with St. John's Hospital amongst many other charities to which he contributed. John is survived by most of his family: children, Brian (Rhiannon) Bonnick and Beth (Dave) Kukkonen; grandchildren, Shawn (Jen) Bonnick, Stewart (Stephanie) Bonnick, Brittney Bonnick, Andrew Kukkonen, and Cheryl Kukkonen, his great- grandchildren, Kinsley Bonnick, Braelyn Bonnick, Greyson Bonnick, and Eli Wolfe; sisters, Betty Niddrie and Irene Budd; and brother and sister-in-law, Hugh and Carol MacKenzie. We are warmed to know that he has joined his beloved wife, Donna in heaven - our two love birds are back together again. We are profoundly proud of our father, grandfather, and great-grandfather and will miss his energetic spirit and zest for life deeply. We are sure he would like you to pour yourself a drink and cheers to his life well lived and to his family that he leaves behind. Cremation has taken place. The visitation will take place on Tuesday, May 7, at 10:00 a.m. at St. Gabriel's Passionist Parish (670 Sheppard Ave. E.), directly followed by a service at 11:00am. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Heart and Stroke Foundation. R.S. Kane 416-221-1159 Published in The Globe and Mail from May 4 to May 8, 2019