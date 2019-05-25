JOHN HARRISON HOUGH Passed away peacefully after a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer on May 17, 2019 at Hospice Georgian Triangle Campbell House in Collingwood. He was lovingly supported by friends and with family at the end. He is survived and loved by his wife, Susan (McKenzie); daughters, Jennifer Pappagallo (Marco Papagallo), Tricia Hough (Chris Edwards); grandchildren, Olivia, Isabella, Gianluca, Charlie and William; stepsons, Joe (Gill), Scott (Jacklyn) and Matt McKenzie; step-grandchildren, Alexandra, Cole, Parker and Charlie; brother, Paul Hough (Nancy); and sister-in-law, Rose Sloan. He was predeceased by his parents, Elizabeth and Jack Hough; and first wife, Frances Hough with whom he spent 44 happy years. John attended St. Andrew's College in Aurora, Ontario where he loved football and the pipes. He was a distinguished lawyer and spent his entire career at Faskens on Bay St. where he is remembered by his many colleagues. He spent his winters skiing fast at Devil's Glen and summers golfing at Mad River to varying degrees of success. A celebration will be held in Houghie's honor at Devil's Glen Country Club on June 8th from 3 to 6 p.m. The family thanks everyone who cared for him over the last two years and especially Dr. Mark Quigg. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to Collingwood General & Marine Hospital and Hospice Georgian Triangle. Friends may visit John's online Book of Memories at www.fawcett funeralhomes.com Published in The Globe and Mail from May 25 to May 29, 2019