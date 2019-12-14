|
JOHN HARRY SWIRE SMITH 1929 - 2019Passed away peacefully, sur rounded by family, on December 8th.Son of John and Louise Helen (nee Cox), brother of Marjorie (Ray), former husband of Betty Margaret (nee Ison) and Olga Se nyk. Father of Kimberly (David), Susan Leigh (Christopher), Amelia (Jay), Betsy (Les) and Timothy. Proud grandfather to Malcolm, Ryan, Jill, Stefan, Brett, and Sasa. John was born in Leicester, Eng land, and attended Wyggeston Grammar School for Boys. Ever the adventurer, John was proud of his Boy Scout trek from Leices ter to London. John lost both par ents at a young age and was hospitalized with tuberculosis. To pass the time, John made pup pets and entertained patients with puppet shows. By accepting treat ment with the then experimental drug called streptomycin, he was cured completely by age 21.By then, he had met and fallen in love with Betty Ison, and immigrated to Canada with Betty and her family. His fondest memory of the ocean voyage was the food; he was proud of being one of the few who was not suffering any sea sickness, allowing him to take ad vantage of the lavish buffets. John and Betty subsequently married, settled in North Toronto and had four daughters. After working various jobs to support his young family, John eventually landed a job in sales and advertis ing, where he could put his crea tive mind to work. He left the corporate world to open his own company which designed and produced children's craft kits. Painting had become a growing passion, and he began producing a large volume of work in both oil and watercolour. He established his own art studio school, offer ing painting classes and work shops. John migrated to Leaside the early eighties, where he be came active in the community, teaching adult and children's classes and participating in the Bayview Art Tour. He continued to paint extensively and believed strongly in painting "plein air", of ten rising at 4 am to "knock off" a few watercolours before having breakfast and starting the morn ing class. John travelled through out Toronto, Northern Ontario, The Maritimes and Barbados and spent many summers painting, teaching and exhibiting his work in Muskoka and Prince Edward Is land.His later years were spent happily in his Leaside apartment, strolling on Laird, continuing to mentor students, and watching his favorite shows like Heartland, Judge Judy and Jeopardy. For many years and literally countless meals, he claimed his own stool at the Olde Yorke Fish and Chips, watching as his corner of Leaside, and his grandchildren, grew up around him. The grandkids will forever remember his many fun ny sayings, such as "Eyes down", 'Super', and 'Dynamite". John's remarkable collection of paintings is worthy of its own tribute. We are grateful to have so many visu al reminders of his active imagina tion, passion and creativity. Last March, an unfortunate fall landed John in Sunnybrook, where he remained under their dedicated care until his last days. Grateful and pleasant to the end, his body gave out before his mind wanted to. His witty sense of humour, generosity and eternal optimism are gifts he leaves in large mea sure to all of us. Donations to Sunnybrook Schulich Heart Centre. A private Celebration of Life will be held.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Dec. 14 to Dec. 18, 2019