JOHN (Jack) HARWARD SOMERVILLE DOUPE October 9, 1932 - December 29, 2019 Beloved husband of Janette, father to Allison (Michael), Chuck (Beverly) and Joe. Passionate Grump (Grandfather) to Tyler, Russell, Sam and Alec; brother of Lyn (Edmondson), brother-in-law to James (Michel) and Charles (Barbara). Jack was born in Winnipeg to Cranston and Frances (Chaffey) Doupe. He was educated at the University of Manitoba and received his BA in 1954. The University is where he met his lifelong partner, Janette. They were married over 65 years. Jack was an avid reader and writer throughout his life. He was always ready with family and friends to debate any topic or issue. He had an almost photographic memory from which he could draw anecdotes and information. He was a fantastic joke teller and could always make any group with him laugh and feel welcome. He loved to play Chess, particularly against his grandsons. Jack loved the three years he and Janette lived in Lanciano, Italy and he became an adopted son in the village. Above all else, Jack loved being with family and spent many happy times at his cousin Dave Ferguson's family cottage in Georgeville, Quebec, reading, laughing, arguing and eating. We cherish all those times and will miss Jack dearly. In lieu of flowers, Jack's family would welcome a donation in Jack's name to the Toronto Public Library Foundation, the source of the DTL (Doupe Traveling Library) for many years. A memorial will be held at a later date. Condolences may be forwarded through www.humphreymiles.com.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Jan. 4 to Jan. 8, 2020