JOHN HASTINGS WAINWRIGHT The death occurred on Thursday October 3, 2019, peacefully at his home in Yarmouth, of John Hastings Wainwright, born in Yarmouth, May 25, 1942, eldest son to the late Elizabeth Eleanor (Hood) and Hastings B. Wainwright. John will be greatly missed by his best friend and companion, Shirley Delaney; his siblings, Anne (David) McGaughey of Toronto, Charlie (Gail) of Halifax, Esther (Peter) Amiro of Chester and Emily Schurman of Summerside. He is also lovingly remembered by his nieces and nephews, Alan, Paul and Susan McGaughey, Michael, Eric, Lauren and Hillary Wainwright, Ruth, Beth and Andre Amiro and Ben and Charlie Schurman; 13 grandnieces and nephews; and the extended family of cousins. Also mourning are many local friends and colleagues, including The Breakfast Club and The Friendly Wednesday Night Poker Club of which his maternal grandfather, Albert Hood, was a founding member 100 years ago. John was instrumental in researching and preserving the family history and was renowned for producing the annual family calendar. John was a respected businessman. He worked with Kenny Construction, Trask Sand and Gravel, owned Viking Enterprises and formed Yarmouth Concrete and Gravel with his partners. John served on the boards of The Yarmouth Mountain Cemetery Company, Sunset Terrace, and was active with Yarmouth Rotary, YMCA and Y's Men. He was a member of The Yarmouth Fire Department for 43 years, latterly serving as Deputy Fire Chief and Acting Fire Chief. In retirement, John was site inspector for various Public Works projects. He contributed greatly to the Yarmouth community, often quietly and without fanfare, and was a trusted mentor to many. Final arrangements have been entrusted to Sweeny's Funeral Home and Crematorium, Yarmouth. There will be no funeral service. A reception to honour and remember John will be held Monday, October 7th at Rodd's Grand Hotel in Haley's Lounge, from 5-7 p.m. Donations in John's memory may be made to The Yarmouth Mountain Cemetery Company, Yarmouth YMCA or a charity of your choice. Online condolences may be made to [email protected] or you may sign the guestbook online at www.sweenysfuneralhome.net
Published in The Globe and Mail from Oct. 5 to Oct. 9, 2019