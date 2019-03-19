Resources More Obituaries for John TEMPLE Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? John Heu Handcock TEMPLE

JOHN HEÜ HANDCOCK TEMPLE After a long and courageous battle with cancer, John died at his home in the early hours of March 15, 2019. He leaves behind his loving wife of 43 years, Agnes, devoted daughter, Lauren, many saddened family members, friends, and a morose basset hound named Maddie. John was born in Toronto on July 11, 1951 to Heü and Lorene (née Paynter) Temple. He had one sister. After graduating from Northern Secondary School, John attended the Ontario College of Arts (OCA), and quickly realized they couldn't teach him anything about art he didn't already know. After OCA, John worked as a manager for Pizza Patio, where he met his future wife, Agnes. She was literally the worst waitress he ever knew, but she was very pretty so he kept her around and quickly fell in love. For her part, Agnes realized he was a keeper when he was the only person to show up to help her move apartments. He continued showing up and being a rock she and the family could rely on for 45 more years. John spent 30 years working in the IT industry for some of the largest companies in Canada, only to come to realize that he hated computers. After retiring, John found his real calling as a background actor. He loved every moment he spent on set, meeting new people and eating the free craft services lunches. Most of all, he loved sitting on the front porch of his home on Riverdale Avenue, where he knew the names of every person who passed by, as well as the names of their children, their dogs, and usually their extended family, too. John indulged his daughter's passion for adventure in his retirement years, travelling across Europe and North America numerous times. Nothing could ever top the first mojito he had at Blue Heaven in Key West, but he valiantly kept trying. The three kilos of cheese he ate on his first trip to Paris, which he considered his second home, came close. But it was the healing waters of the South Magnetawan that he wanted to return to year after year. John will be remembered most for his kind and sensitive heart, his love of making his family laugh, and letting his inner child run wild. He lived life so fully that it is hard to imagine it without him. The family would like to thank Dr. Siu, Dr. Algu and his nurse, Alexei, who so kindly supported him over the past year. In John's memory, please consider making a donation to Princess Margaret Hospital or the Temmy Latner Centre for Palliative Care. A private memorial service will be held at a later date. Published in The Globe and Mail from Mar. 19 to Mar. 23, 2019