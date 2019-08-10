|
JOHN HOUGHTON 'Tony'1938 - 2019 We grieve the loss of Tony Houghton. Tony passed suddenly at his home in Kingston on August 8, 2019. He leaves behind his beloved wife Dianne, his daughters Sylvie, Stephanie, Catto and Sarah, his grandchildren Veronika, Sienna and Oliver, and his brother Hector. Born John Michael Anthony Houghton on March 30, 1938 in Manchester, England. He was educated at Repton School in Derbyshire and Selwyn College, Cambridge. Tony came to Canada in the early 1970s as creative director of Ogilvy & Mather and soon built it into the most widely respected creative advertising agency in Canada. He was the first Canadian executive to judge at the prestigious Cannes Advertising festival. He became CEO of Leo Burnett Canada in 1986, and after a brief stint in 1992 as President at Hal Riney and Associates in San Francisco, he returned in 1993 to the head office of Leo Burnett in Chicago as President, U.S. His colleagues adored him, and remember him as a brilliant manager and creative force - he made work fun, and he brought out the best in people. Tony lived his dreams. He and Dianne sailed the Virgin Islands, lived in the Bahamas and the South of France, and traveled the world. They had only just returned from trips to Nice, St. Petersburg and the Okanagan Valley. He was never idle. Tony retired initially to the Bahamas, but decided to upgrade and moved to Kingston, Ontario. In Kingston, he devoted his seemingly boundless energy to volunteering with the Kingston Prize, the Marine Museum of the Great Lakes, and writing both novels and plays. His play The Worst Thing You Ever Did won an award for best original script in the Domino Theatre One Act Play Festival just last year. He was funny, and if he liked a joke, he held on to it for repeated use. He loved to host his friends and family, and showed his love by making elaborate French meals. He relished his time with his growing family - only a few weeks ago he was leaping from the dock at his cottage on Kennebec Lake with his children and grandchildren. His shout of 'Geronimo!' was as common as the cries of the loons, and will be deeply missed. He often turned to Dianne at the end of the day to say "what an amazing life we've had." Oh, and he was ghost writer for Peter Sellers. He would have wanted that included, for sure. A Celebration of Life will be held Thursday, August 15th at The Kingston Yacht Club from 3 - 6 p.m.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Aug. 10 to Aug. 14, 2019