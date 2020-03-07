|
JOHN HOWARD SAUNDERS August 30, 1950 - March 1, 2020 John Saunders, of Vancouver BC, age 69, died on March 1, 2020. Born in Galt Ontario, he moved to Vancouver after attending law school at The University of Western Ontario. He was a tax lawyer throughout his professional career. He worked at Davis and Co. (now DLA Piper) for 22 years, and then PWC/Wilson & Partners LLP. Although he was not primarily a tax litigator, he appeared in every Federal Tax Court including the Supreme Court of Canada on important tax cases. He was an avid tennis player and skier which he especially enjoyed doing with his family. He was well known for the love he had of sharing stories of his life experiences, of which there were so many. He will be remembered for his empathy, sense of humour, determination, intellect and unrelenting love for his friends and family. His care and advice have had a distinct and everlasting impact on those close to him. About five years before his death, he was diagnosed with a very rare and challenging degenerative brain disease, which caused him to lose his ability to speak. He would like to commend the Dying with Dignity pioneers for their bravery throughout this controversial issue. He is survived by his wife Kay Fedchuk, his son Alex Saunders, his daughter Annika Saunders, their mother, Robyn, David Allan and David Glue (family of his late sister Margaret Saunders), all of whom he loved dearly. Funeral services will be held at Christ Church Cathedral (corner of Burrard and Georgia St) on Friday, March 13th at 3:00 p.m.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Mar. 7 to Mar. 11, 2020