JOHN HOWARD TAIT MD FRCSC1945-2020 Passed away Friday, June 19, 2020 at St. Michael's Hospital, Toronto. Beloved husband of Margaret "Margot" for 51 years. Loving and proud father of Hugh (Kelly). Loving grandfather of Jack and Ruby. Predeceased by his parents John A "Jack" and Marjorie (nee McClement). A family graveside service will be held at a later date in Toronto. Memorial donations (payable by cheque or online) to Sault Area Hospital Foundation or to St. Andrew's United Church Memorial Fund, Sault Ste. Marie. The Tait family would like to thank the caring staff at Sault Area Hospital, Group Health Centre and St. Michael's Hospital, Toronto. Arrangements entrusted to Arthur Funeral Home - Barton & Kiteley Chapel (492 Wellington St. E., Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario 705-759-2522). Please visit Arthur Funeral Home website obituaries to leave memories and condolences as a keepsake for the family.
Published in The Globe and Mail from June 23 to June 27, 2020