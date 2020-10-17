You are now on Legacy.com. Your site use is governed by their Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases are with Legacy.com. Learn More

John Joseph Mary CLARKE
JOHN JOSEPH MARY CLARKE August 29, 1954 - October 12, 2020 It is with profound love and sorrow that we announce John's peaceful passing in Calgary with family by his side after a brief illness. He is deeply missed by his great love of 37 years, Deena Soicher; children: Liam (Amy), Amiel, Aymara and Elias; future grandchild; siblings: Elizabeth, Mary Louise, Fiona, Patrick and Fintan; and many beloved nieces and nephews; and friends. John adored nature as an avid cyclist, hiker, and skier. In the 1980s he toured with Deena by bicycle through North, Central and South America, finishing at the southernmost tip of the Americas. Their next adventure was raising four children. John was a caring, considerate, loving man that always showed up for his loved ones. John was a lifelong friend, learner and volunteer. He was a jack of many trades, donating his time to countless non-profits, schools, sports teams, and individuals. Over the years, he donated 67 pints of blood to Canadian Blood Services. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society or blood/platelet donations to Canadian Blood Services are most welcome.

Published in The Globe and Mail from Oct. 17 to Oct. 21, 2020.
